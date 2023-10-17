Play Brightcove video

For the loved ones of Lee Johnston, there is a heart-breaking wait for answers. The 21-year-old, who's originally from Coleraine, has been missing for 11 days and those who know him are hurting.

"He had a very, very loving relationship with his sister," a close friend told UTV.

"He would not go without phoning his sister. It is out of character for Lee to do something like this."

He was last seen in a Maghera supermarket, shortly before 5pm on 7 October. Just under a week later he was reported missing. A CCTV image, from a supermarket in the town, captured the last time he was seen. He is seen carrying a pack of beer. Meanwhile, a corner flat has become a focus of a criminal investigation as the search for a vulnerable young man continues. "He told me things that I don't think he's told other people and I thought we had a close relationship whenever we were in the company of each other," added his friend.

"He's not like a normal 21-year-old, he's somebody that you would want to bring in and care for because he is very, very vulnerable."

The search has been a community effort so far - with police now taking the lead. Sean McGarry from Community Rescue Service has been involved in trying to locate Lee.

"We've done what we needed to do for the police and it's now an entire police investigation," he said.

"We would encourage anyone who has any information at all to contact the police immediately with that information." A 33 year-old man and a 31 year-old woman remain in police custody following their arrests on Monday. As time passes, hope fades. The wait for Lee reaching out, goes on.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.