Play Brightcove video

A witness has told the trial of a man accused of the murder of Ashling Murphy that they ran to the scene after two runners alerted him while he was cleaning a canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Charlie Kelly, from Waterways Ireland, said he was working with a colleague named Colin on January 12 last year when two women came up to them who were “very distressed-looking, agitated”.

Mr Kelly said the women asked for help and said there was “a woman being attacked by a man” at a scene “about half way down” the stretch of canal.

Mr Kelly said when he heard a bike mentioned, he initially thought two people had collided with each other.

Two cyclists who arrived on the scene turned back as they would get there faster than he and his colleague would on foot, Mr Kelly told the court.

Mr Kelly said he saw the bicycle at the scene first, and then he saw a pink hat. He said one of the cyclists was on the phone.

He said he saw through the hedge a woman’s body in a GAA tracksuit and that one of her legs was up against a tree stump.

“I knew she was dead, there was very little colour in her hands… snow white,” he said.

As an elderly woman with a small child approached and he told her “you’re better off to keep going”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.