A home has been targeted in a petrol bomb attack.

It happened in the Drumgullion Avenue area of Newry in the early hours of Wednesday.

During the attack two petrol bombs were thrown at the house, causing a small fire in the back garden.

Inspector McCormick said: "We received a report at around 6.05am this morning, Wednesday 18th October, that two petrol bombs were thrown at a house in the area, causing a small fire in the back garden.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from NIFRS who extinguished the fire. Thankfully there were no reports of any injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 158 of 18/10/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/.”

