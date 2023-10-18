Play Brightcove video

This is the house in west Belfast that has got people talking.

Ghosts, ghouls and clowns are on display and behind the 'spooktacular' decorating is Leigha McCormick.

Some of Leigha's decorations are even handmade too - taking inspiration from American's who know exactly how to do spooky season in style.

Speaking to UTV she said she has always loved Halloween and sees it as a time for family and friends to get together.

"When I was younger we always went to Florida around Halloween time so I saw all of the decorations so I said when I am older, I am going to the same decorations for my house."

This year, Leigha sourced mannequins from shops that were closing down and put her own spin on her own decorations.

