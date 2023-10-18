The PSNI has arrested a man on suspicion of assault on police and resisting police following an incident in Belfast.

It allegedly happened in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 18 October, in the south of the city.

Sergeant Brown said: “Shortly after 1am, officers responded to a report that a man had become aggressive towards staff at premises in the Lisburn Road area.

“Whilst being escorted off the premises, the man, who is aged in his 30s, became aggressive and began to struggle with police.

“One officer was thrown to the ground, and sustained an injury to his knee.

“The man was subsequently arrested, and remains in police custody at this time.”

Sergeant Brown added: “I want to stress that an assault of any kind on our officers while carrying out their duties is totally unacceptable.

“Enquiries are continuing, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any information which may assist us, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 49 of 18/10/23.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.