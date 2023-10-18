Play Brightcove video

Police have said there is no new information a missing man has come to any harm as they confirmed a new sighting.

Lee Johnston, 21, was reported missing to police last Friday, 13 October. Police have opened a criminal investigation and made two arrests.

At a press conference on Wednesday a senior officer made a renewed appeal for information describing Mr Johnston as a "high-risk missing person". His disappearance was described as "out of character".

Mid Ulster PSNI district commander Superintendent Michael O’Loan confirmed Lee had been spotted in the Dunmore Crescent area of Cookstown at 5.24pm on Saturday 7 October.

He added: "We are becoming increasingly concerned about his safety. It is completely out of character for him to not be in contact with his family, who are being supported by specialist officers during this worrying time."

Superintendent O’Loan urged the public to help with their investigation. He outlined sightings of Lee:

At 4pm we believe he was in the Mullagh Park area of Maghera.

We then have a confirmed sighting of him in a supermarket on the Orritor Road in Cookstown at approximately 4.52pm. CCTV shows him in the store and going through a checkout.

A new confirmed sighting of him in the area of Dunmore Crescent Cookstown at 5.24pm.

Superintendent O'Loan added: "Please look at the photograph of Lee. He has short brown hair, blue eyes and around 5 foot 9 inches in height, and was last seen wearing a blue hooded-top and tracksuit bottoms.

Lee Johnston

"I am appealing to anyone who was travelling through the Mullagh Park area in Maghera between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday, 7th October to think if they saw Lee or anything unusual or saw following his visit to the supermarket after 5pm. If you did, please report it to police immediately.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage that could help our enquiries, to also make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1782 13/10/23.”

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers.uk.org.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.