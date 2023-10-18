PSNI and Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a boy who has been missing for almost two months. Steven Boyle, 14 is described as approximately 5’6 in height, of medium build with light brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in Burnfoot, Co Donegal on 22 August.

It is unknown what Steven was wearing when he went missing.

PSNI and Gardaí are concerned for Steven's welfare. Anyone with information on Steven’s whereabouts is asked to contact police 1800666111 or any Gardaí station.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.