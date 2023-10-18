Police have issued a warning to the public to be vigilant about cold callers.

It comes after an incident in Dungannon where two men called at a house purporting to be PSNI officers

Police said on Monday October 16, the men attended a property in the Syerla Road area. The men questioned the occupier about the supposed theft of a vehicle nearby.

PSNI Sergeant Murphy said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have seen anyone behaving suspiciously, or who may have any information which could assist us as we make our enquiries, to get in touch.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 616 of 17/10/23.”

Sergeant Murphy said "the PSNI is keen to investigate the legitimacy or otherwise" of cold callers. He encouraged members of the public to report incidents where they felt uncertain.

He added: "Genuine callers will carry ID so please ask them for documentation.

“Never feel pressured into letting just anyone in – satisfy yourself that they are who they claim.

"If someone has called at your address, and you’re not comfortable that they were legitimate, report your concerns to us on 101, so our patrols can be aware and can keep an eye out for any suspicious activity in your area.”

