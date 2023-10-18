A swimmer has died after getting into difficulty in water off Co Down.

Police confirmed the death and said they responded to a report of a man in the water in the South Promenade area of Newcastle shortly after 10.10am today, Wednesday 18 October.

A PSNI spokesperson added: "Officers attended the harbour scene, together with colleagues from other emergency services, where the man’s body was recovered from the water.

"Sadly, despite attempts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene."

Police added that they are not treating the death as suspicious at this time.

In a statement, the RNLI said: "Newcastle RNLI responded to an incident this morning after a swimmer got into difficulty in the water close to the lifeboat station.

"The inshore lifeboat launched shortly before 10am and the casualty was quickly taken ashore, and casualty care was administered by the lifeboat crew until the arrival of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Air Ambulance NI was also tasked."

