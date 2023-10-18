Play Brightcove video

Funeral for award-winning photographer and Olympic boxer Hugh Russell took place on Wednesday morning at St Patrick's Church in Belfast.

Thousands of mourners gathered at Little Donegal Street to offer their condolences.

Politicians, boxers and journalists were amongst those who gathered to say their goodbyes to Hugh.

Professional boxers Carl Frampton and Paddy Barnes were in attendance, as well as track athlete Dame Mary Peters.

Hugh, 63, peacefully passed away at his north Belfast home following a short-illness.

Hugh, known as ‘Little Red’, was a former professional boxer who competed from 1981 to 1985.

At the 1978 Commonwealth Games he won a bronze in the flyweight division. He won bronze at the Moscow Olympics two years later. He then signed with Barney Eastwood and winning the Irish Bantamweight title and the British Flyweight title.

Following his retirement from the sport he went on to become an award winning photographer with The Irish News. Earning a reputation of one of the region's best photographers.

Russell was at the forefront of news reporting, capturing images across decades of the Troubles, peace process and politics in Northern Ireland.

Among his best-known photographs was one of Gerry Conlon of the Guildford Four celebrating with supporters after walking free from prison in 1989 following the quashing of his wrongful conviction as an IRA bomber.

