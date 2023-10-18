Play Brightcove video

HEALTH SUMMIT

A major health summit is taking place later as senior health figures join to discuss the ongoing crisis.

It comes after the heads of all six Health Trusts in Northern Ireland signed a joint letter to the Secretary of State, calling for political intervention over the ongoing pay dispute.

The NIO has said the UK Government has no authority to negotiate pay.

CLIMATE COUNCILS

Every council in Northern Ireland is underperforming its targets on tackling climate change, according to a Climate Emergency UK report.

The charity did not score any of the councils here above 50%.

BELFAST INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Good news for travellers through Belfast International Airport - removing liquids and electronics from your bags for security checks will soon be a thing of the past. The £25million security facility will include new X ray scanners and will be in place by next June.

FOOTBALL

Northern Ireland lost 1-0 to Slovenia at Windsor Park last night. The visitors took the lead in the fifth minute with a free kick. The result leaves Northern Ireland fifth in the group with eight games played.

STORM

Drivers are being urged to take care on the roads as a month's worth of rain is forecast to fall.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning across Northern Ireland from this afternoon, with winds of up to 60mph.

