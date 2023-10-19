Play Brightcove video

R esidents "heard and indeed felt the aftermath of device exploding" at a home in Londonderry, DUP MLA Gary Middleton has said.

Speaking at the scene, he condemned the "dangerous and reckless" attack which has caused "fear" and "harm" to local residents.

Police are investigating a pipe bomb partially exploded at the backdoor of a house in the Heron Way area on Wednesday 18 October at around 11.30pm.

A woman in her 20s was inside the home. She wasn't injured however damage was caused to the door.

A number of nearby homes were evacuated for a time while police and the Army bomb squad examined the scene.

Mr Middleton said one line of enquiry for the police was sectarianism.

He added: "There is no justification of what motive any individual would try to assign to this.

"There is no justification for attacks on people's property or individuals, that is wrong.

"I would urge those who are involved in this to once again get off the backs of the community because they do not have the support."

He said residents "heard and indeed felt the aftermath of this device exploding".

He added: "This was something which was intended not just to cause fear but indeed to cause harm."

Police said they were working to establish a motive for the attack and a sectarian hate crime motivation is one line of enquiry.

Police are appealing for information.

