The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather warning for rain in Northern Ireland.

Showers will affect eastern areas from late on Thursday 19 October, becoming more widespread and heavy through Friday, before clearing early on Saturday morning.

The Met Office has cautioned that this could lead to some disruption, particularly for eastern areas of Northern Ireland.

The warning, in the wake of Storm Babet, comes into effect from 3am on Friday and is valid until 9am on Saturday October 21.

The Met Office said: "Whilst there remains some uncertainty about extent of rainfall, most of Northern Ireland will see 10-30 mm.

"However, parts of the east could see 40-50 mm, with as much as 60-80 mm for the east-facing slopes of the Mournes and Antrim Plateau. Blustery easterly winds may be an additional hazard."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.