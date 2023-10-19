The Irish government has announced a major funding rescue package for those hit by flooding from Storm Babet.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin told the Dáil €10million is available from the humanitarian fund for those impactedin Cork.

Fellow government minister, Simon Coveney, who is also from Cork, described the impact of the storm as "carnage". Another councillor described the impact as 'apocalyptic'.

On Thursday , the clean-up operation got under way after the storm.

There was widespread flooding in the south of the Republic with the Irish Defence Forces mobilised to support evacuations.

A number of businesses, including a prominent supermarket, were damaged by severe flooding. More than 100 properties were affected.

Cork County Council said more than a month’s worth of rain had fallen in the space of 24 hours, leading to unprecedented flooding, saturated land and high river levels across the county.

It comes as Met Eireann on Thursday morning issued a status yellow rain warning for Cork, Kerry and Limerick, with heavy rain expected overnight into Friday morning, likely to lead to more flooding and dangerous travelling conditions. In Northern Ireland the Met Office issued a new yellow weather warning for rain.

The warning, in the wake of Storm Babet, comes into effect from 3am on Friday and is valid until 9am on Saturday October 21.

The Met Office said: "Whilst there remains some uncertainty about extent of rainfall, most of Northern Ireland will see 10-30 mm."

Houses were flooded and businesses were swept away, as the army were deployed to evacuate the affected towns in the Republic.

Shana Wilkie helps clean up her father's shop, Bernard Wilkie Jewellers, on Main street in Midleton, Co Cork, damaged by flooding. Credit: PA

Cabinet minister Simon Coveney said the flooding had “caused carnage” across the county, while Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said his “heart goes out to all the residents and businesses” affected by the storm. Independent councillor for East Cork Liam Quaide said the scenes of flooding in Mill Street and Main Street in Midleton were “apocalyptic”. He said he and other family members got stranded for several hours with many other local residents on the outskirts of town as both roads home were off limits. “The scenes of devastation in Midleton (are) an ominous sign of what is ahead of us as a nation if we don’t double down on climate mitigation and adaptation," he said.

Flooding was also reported in Whitegate, Rathcormac, Glandore, Ringaskiddy, Carrigaline, Raffeen, Halfway and Casteltownbere in Co Cork.

In Waterford, there were reports of flooding in Dungarvan, Tallow and Clashmore.

Five counties on the south and south-east coasts of Ireland – Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow – were subject to orange rain warnings on Wednesday.

