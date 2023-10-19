Outside force to look into alleged incident at police ombudsman’s home

West Midlands Police will examine an incident understood to have taken place at the home of Northern Ireland's Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson in September.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland have asked West Midlands Police to lead an investigation and assess whether there are any further criminal offences following an alleged incident in Co Down in September 2023," a PSNI spokesperson said.

They added: "As this investigation is now live we will not be providing any further comment".

A spokesperson for the police ombudsman on Thursday said they are not making any comment.

In a statement the Office of the Police Ombudsman said: “As the PSNI has asked West Midlands Police to lead an investigation into any matters arising from an ‘alleged incident’ in Co Down in September 2023, and given that the investigation is now live, it would be inappropriate for the Police Ombudsman’s Office to comment.”

