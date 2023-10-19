A pipe bomb partially exploded at the back door of a home in Londonderry, police say.

Detectives are investigating the attack at a house on Wednesday night, 18 October.A PSNI spokesperson said: "A woman in her 20s was inside the home in Heron Way when the device partially exploded at the backdoor at around 11.30pm. She wasn't injured however damage was caused to the door.

"A number of nearby homes were evacuated for a time while police and ATO examined the scene."The device has now been recovered for forensic examination."Police added that establishing a motive for the attack will now form part of the investigation however a sectarian hate crime motivation is one line of enquiry.The spokesperson added: "Detectives at Strand Road CID are keen to hear from anyone with information regarding this crime, and anyone who may have captured any footage in the area on Wednesday evening."

