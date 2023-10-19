Police find body in search for missing man Lee Johnston

Police searching for missing Lee Johnston have located the body of a man in the Maghera area.

Officers remained at the scene late on Wednesday.

Mr Johnston, 21, from the Coleraine area, was reported missing to police on Friday.

On Wednesday, the PSNI issued a new appeal for information.

The PSNI said Mr Johnston's family had told them it was out of character for him not to have been in touch.

Prior to the discovery, Mid Ulster PSNI district commander Superintendent M ichael O'Loan said: "We have launched a criminal investigation into his disappearance to support the missing person investigation.

"Two people, a woman aged 31 and a man aged 33, who were arrested have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries."

Police noted Mr Johnston's links to the Coleraine, Ballymena, Limavady and Cookstown areas and said their latest confirmed sighting of the high-risk missing person was at 5.42pm in the area of Dunmore Crescent, Cookstown, on Saturday.

