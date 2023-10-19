Police have issued a warning after a schoolgirl narrowly avoided injury after a lit firework was placed in her blazer pocket.

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident which occurred at Newry bus station, on Wednesday 17 October.

Inspector Kelly Gibson said: “The firework subsequently went off and burnt a hole in her blazer.

"Thankfully the girl escaped injury although she was extremely shocked as a result of what can only be described as a foolish and reckless action.

"It is fortunate that we are not dealing with much more serious, potentially life changing injuries.

The suspect was arrested for possession of a firework without a licence and discharging a firework within 15 metres of a road.

Inspector Gibson warned: “Playing with fireworks can have serious or even fatal consequences.

"We are encouraging parents and young people to think about the consequences of their actions and learn the law.

She concluded that police will be patrolling to "deter anti-social behaviour this Halloween period" and "engage with and support local communities".

Concerns about antisocial behaviour can be reported on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

