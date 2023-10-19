Police have made an arrest after carrying out a search in Londonderry relating to the PSNI Freedom of Information data breach.

The man, aged 44, has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfastfor questioning.

The data breach, occurred on August 8 after the PSNI responded to a Freedom of Information request seeking the number of officers and staff at all ranks and grades across the organisation.

The information which was stored in a spreadsheet contained multiple entries in relation to more than 10,000 members of the PSNI and MI5. For each individual, there were 32 pieces of data meaning that in total, there are about 345,000 pieces of data in the file.

The data was then released and potentially accessed by the public for up to three hours.

The scandal lead to the resignation of Chief Constable Simon Byrne.

Detective Chief Inspector Avine Kelly said: “We continue to work toward establishing those who possess information relating to the data breach on August 8th, and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”

