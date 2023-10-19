Police say a security alert in Belfast has ended following a report that a suspicious device had been left at a business.

The incident happened in the Lisburn Road area in the south of the city.

A number of homes and businesses had been evacuated.

In an update, a PSNI spokesperson said: " A security alert on the Lisburn Road has ended.

"Officers attended and examined the area, nothing untoward was found and this is being declared a hoax. The road has now fully reopened.

"Thanks to everyone for their patience and co-operation during this time."

