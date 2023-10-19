Security alert ends on Lisburn Road in Belfast
Police say a security alert in Belfast has ended following a report that a suspicious device had been left at a business.
The incident happened in the Lisburn Road area in the south of the city.
A number of homes and businesses had been evacuated.
In an update, a PSNI spokesperson said: "A security alert on the Lisburn Road has ended.
"Officers attended and examined the area, nothing untoward was found and this is being declared a hoax. The road has now fully reopened.
"Thanks to everyone for their patience and co-operation during this time."
