Police have arrested three people in connection with a robbery in Co Antrim in which a woman’s face was cut. A woman was allegedly threatened with a knife and injured when two people from a car dragged her into an alleyway in the Trinity Terrace area of Lisburn last week.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Officers received a report shortly after 4.40pm on Wednesday afternoon, October 11, that a white-coloured car had stopped with a woman. “A man and woman exited the car and the victim was pulled into a nearby alleyway. “She was threatened with a knife and sustained cuts to her face. “Her mobile phone and a sum of money were also stolen by the suspects. “Police arrested a 32-year-old man on Tuesday October 17 on suspicion of robbery. Det Insp Bell said the man was later released on bail. Another 32-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested on Thursday in connection with the investigation. “They both remain in custody at this time, assisting with inquiries. “Detectives also carried out a search of a property in the North Road area of east Belfast this afternoon in relation to the investigation. Nothing was seized as a result of the search.” He asked for anyone with information or phone, dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at the time to passed this to police by calling 101 quoting reference number 1259 11/10/23. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

