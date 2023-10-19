Play Brightcove video

POLICE FIND BODY IN SEARCH FOR MISSING MAN

Police searching for Lee Johnston say they have located the body of a man in the Maghera area of Londonderry.

Officers remained at the scene during the early hours of this morning.

The 21-year-old was last seen on October 7th and was reported missing on Friday 13th.

STALKING PROTECTION ORDERS

New stalking protection orders will come into effect in Northern Ireland to allow police to protect victims of stalking from the start of an investigation.

The move will facilitate early intervention prior to any stalking convictions in an effort to disrupt the behavior before it escalates.

FORMER DUP DEPUTY LEADER SPEAKS ON WINDSOR FRAMEWORK

Former DUP Deputy leader has told the House of Lords it is on the UK Government to decide when Stormont will return.

Speaking last night, Nigel Dodds said the framework weakened the Britishness of people in Northern Ireland and until it was fixed, there would be no devolution.

EVENT TO ADDRESS BUDGET CUTS

The Equality Commission for Northern Ireland and a group which represents the community sector, will host an event on Thursday to discuss concerns around budget cuts.

It comes as organisations believe the financial situation here will have a devastating impact on the most vulnerable people.

NEWRY CANAL

A protest is due to take place later on the construction of a bridge over Newry Canal. Boat users believe it will have a serious impact on tourism.

However, the Department for Infrastructure says the bridge will reduce traffic congestion in the city.

