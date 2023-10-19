Play Brightcove video

A woman has died on her way to hospital after being rescued from the sea at Glenarm.

In a statement police said they "responded to a report of a woman in the water in the Coast Road area of Glenarm shortly before 1.45pm today, Thursday 19 October.

"Officers attended the scene, alongside colleagues from other emergency services and the woman was retrieved from the water. "Medical assistance was provided at the scene. Sadly, a short time later the woman was pronounced dead as she was being transported to hospital." The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and police are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

