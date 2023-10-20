Play Brightcove video

TJ Mushapho is on a mission to have black history taught not just one month a year, but as part of the school curriculum in Northern Ireland.

The 12-year-old campaigner is a student at St Columb’s College in Londonderry.

“I have dreams where black history is not just black history, it is history,” he told UTV.

“I think it would really break down stigma and the idea that black people have not made great things throughout history.

“Even those who are black, I’m sure they’d like to know the good things that their people have done.”

Last year, Wales became the first part of the United Kingdom to mandate black history teaching as part of the education system.

“Black history allows us to share, celebrate and to look at the impact of black history on our society,” Ruth Wiltshire, Head Teacher at St Paul’s Church in Wales Primary School in Grangetown Cardiff explained.

“We think it’s really important that all children feel valued, they feel like they belong to a community and belong to a school that’s very inclusive.”

The North West Migrants Forum visited the school to see how the teaching worked in practice.

“It is difficult for me to describe how proud I am of the Wales government and the Welsh people because you want buy in from society for such an issue that could be polarised,” Lilian Seenoi Barr from the organisation said.

“It is a great learning experience for us and I can’t wait for us to get back to Northern Ireland and start putting everything we’ve learnt into practice.”

On Saturday, North West Migrants Forum will hold its annual Black History Summit in Londonderry, where TJ will be the opening speaker.

