A crash is causing delays in Carryduff on Friday morning.

Police are urging motorists to seek alternative routes for their journey.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Motorists are advised to expect delays this morning, Friday 20 October, following a report of a road traffic collision at the Saintfield Road area of Carryduff."

There are also reports of flooding.

Trafficwatch NI said: "Flooding and traffic delays in both directions on A24 Saintfield Road around Brackenvale Service Station - road is flooded - couple of collisions."

It added: "Tandragee Road is flooded on a 60m stretch close to Poyntzpass Primary School - extra care this morning (07:30)."

