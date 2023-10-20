A large sum of money has been stolen from a house which was "ransacked" by three suspects in east Belfast.

It happened between 10am - 10.45am on Friday morning on Summerhill Parade.

The suspects who were dressed in dark clothing and a dark hooded top, were seen running toward Barnetts Road.

One had their hood up, another wore a dark coloured mask. One of the men was carrying a white spray bottle.

