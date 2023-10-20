A Belfast man who kicked and punched a paramedic after “blacking out” has been sentenced to four months in prison.

Paul Heaggney, 38, also lashed out and spat on police officers who took him to hospital in a bloodsoaked state.

Imposing the jail term, District Judge Anne Marshall declared that the emergency services must be protected.

Heaggney, of Pilot Street, was convicted of assaulting an ambulance worker and two PSNI constables, along with criminal damage to a window, blinds, desk and drawers belonging to a Simon Community hostel in the city.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he was found lying in a trashed room at the accommodation on the Falls Road on June 9 this year.

Prosecutors said he was covered in blood and surrounded by broken glass.

As an ambulance worker attempted to provide assistance, Heaggney repeatedly struck and kicked him.

“The paramedic tried to calm the defendant down, but he squared up to him and punched him twice on the side of the head,” a Crown lawyer said.

Police called to the scene, arrested Heaggney and transported him to hospital.

He threatened to headbutt one of the officers and spat on two of them, the court heard.

During subsequent interviews Heaggney told police that he had taken a combination of drink and drugs.

“He said he had blacked out and had no recollection of the events,” the prosecutor added.

Sentencing Heaggney to four months custody, Judge Marshall told him: “A paramedic was assaulted several times and ended up covered in your blood.

“Two police officers were spat on and I have (seen) photographs of the room that was totally and utterly wrecked.

“I have to protect paramedics and police officers.”

Heaggney was granted bail pending an appeal against the sentence.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.