The Office for Veteran’s Affairs has launched new medical and welfare services for veterans living in Northern Ireland.

Securing £500,000 in UK Government funding, as part of the Health Innovation Fund, the new pilot service will run for 18 months.

The scheme aims to improve the level of support offered to veterans in Northern Ireland.

By providing timely support and guidance to veterans who require healthcare, it will link veterans with local services.

Support will also be provided in areas such as physical health and mental health, including help with anxiety, depression, PTSD and bereavement.

Advice on musculoskeletal issues, pain management and lifestyle will also be available.

The improved services will be provided by the Defence Medical Welfare Service and the staff will work across Northern Ireland.

Speaking on the new services the Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, Rt Hon. Johnny Mercer said: “If we’re going to make the UK the best place in the world to be a veteran, we need to make sure that veterans can access the support they need in all four corners of the UK.

“This new pilot service for veterans in Northern Ireland will provide important advice and support in areas such as mental and physical health, as well as where to access the right care.

The pilot will also provide anonymised data insight into the health needs of veterans in Northern Ireland, and data on the effectiveness of a medical welfare support service.

This data will inform future policy making, and ensure any unmet needs are identified and most efficiently addressed.

The Veterans Commissioner for Northern Ireland, Danny Kinahan, said: “The launch of the Defence Medical Welfare Service led NI Health Project, will go some way to helping fill the gaps that exist within our healthcare system in providing support for veterans, while they wait for, or undergo medical treatment for both physical and mental health.

"I am encouraged that this project will help provide the much needed healthcare and associated wellbeing support for veterans living in Northern Ireland, and ensure veterans living here feel more included and valued for their dedicated and selfless service."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.