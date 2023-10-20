PSNI confirm body found in Maghera is that of missing man Lee Johnston

Police have confirmed that a body found in Maghera, Co Londonderry, has been identified as high risk missing person 21-year-old Lee Johnston.

Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Superintendent Michael O’Loan, district commander for Mid Ulster, said: “Our thoughts today are very much with Lee’s family and friends as they mourn his loss.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.