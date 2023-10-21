Memorial held for Shankill Bomb victims

Some of the families of those murdered by the IRA in the Shankill bomb along with members of the community gathered at the site of the explosion for a special memorial service to mark the upcoming 30th anniversary of the attack.

9 people where killed when a bomb exploded at a fish shop on the 23rd of October 1993.

A minute's silence was held and wreaths were laid by a number of groups, including local football, teams as those at the event were told try to forgive but never forget.

Pro-Palestinian Protest criticises media coverage of conflict.

A large pro palestinan protest was held outside the BBC Northern Ireland headquarters in Belfast on Saturday afternoon.

Demonstrators said they wanted to challenge how the organisation has covered the conflict in middle East. There was a significant police presence and the crowd chanted "shame on you BBC."

In a statement BBC News said "we have made clear the devastating human cost to civilians living in Israel and Gaza and careful consideration has been given to all aspects of our coverage."

Other demonstrations in support of palistinans in Gaza were held across Northern Ireland.

Lough Neagh demonstration calls for action

Hundreds of people protested in Belfast this afternoon in response to the environmental crisis in Lough Neagh.

Referring to themselves as "protectors" of the Lough, protesters from environmental groups, political parties, trade unions and local residents turned out to demand the restoration of the lough which supplies 40% of NI's drinking water.

Ulster survive opening day scare.

Ulster opening their URC campaign with a thrilling and nervewracking 40-36 win against Zebre Parma.

The Ulstermen had to fight back against a half-time deficit to take the lead in the second period.

A late Zebre try put the Italian team within four points of Ulster, who had to endure a last-minute goalline defensive set to claim a bonus point win.

