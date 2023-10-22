A man has died after a house fire in Ballymoney in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service were called out to a semi-detached house on the Coleraine Road in the area at 2:49 am.

Two fire crews attended the fire, and two people in their 70s were rescued from the house.

However, a man passed away at the scene despite the efforts of the Ambulance and fire services.

The fire was put out, and by 4:29am, Firefighters left the scene.

The Fire service passed on their thoughts and sympathies to the loved ones of the man who passed away.

The fire is currently being investigated, but currently it is believed to be accidental.

