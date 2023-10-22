Play Brightcove video

Men arrested at Derry Funeral

Three men have been released on bail after being arrested at a funeral in Londonderry under the terrorism act. A number of items were also seized during the operation.

In a seperate incident police are investiagting a social media video that appears to show three masked men firing shots over a coffin in the derry area in recent days.

Campaign around non-fatal strangulation launched

A hard hitting TV campaign warning about non-fatal strangulation will be launched on Monday.

It is now a crime in Northern Ireland after a new law was introduced back in June. If prosecuted you can face up to14 years in prison.

Women's Aid have welcomed the iniatitive but are concerned at about how common strangulation is here.

Man missing in Belfast

Police are concerned about a missing 85 year old man who hasn't been seen since Saturday.

John Strain was last seen early on Saturday Credit: PSNI

John Strain is described as a high risk missing person and was last spotted at 9:50am on Saturday in Belfast, crossing Frederick street towards Donegall Street. The pensioner was wearing a black bomber jacket, dark trousers and a checked flat cap.

John Strain was last seen at 9:50am on Saturday in Belfast, crossing Frederick street towards Donegall Street Credit: PSNI

HMS Caroline hosts triple christening

A little bit of history was made on board HMS Caroline today- as old navy tradition was revived for a triple christening.

The grandchildren of two veterans who served on HMS Caroline saw the youngest members of their families christened on board the vessel on Sunday.

The ceremony, carried out by the Reverend Desmond Hanna, also saw the last use of the ship’s bell, which is now set to be preserved for display as part of the visitor tour.

Christenings on the ship have been a tradition since its arrival in Belfast in 1924.

