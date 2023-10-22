Three men were arrested by police on Saturday after a video posted online appeared to show shots being fired at a funeral in Londonderry.

The PSNI launched an investigation into the events of the video, which appears to show three masked men firing shots into the air overtr a coffin in Derry.

The men, aged 23, 53 and 56 were arrested under the Terrorism Act.

All three have since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

Police also seized two vehicles, a wooden baton, clothing and mobile phones.

