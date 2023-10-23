Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Giants ran out winners in both their games over the weekend in the Elite League and the Challenge Cup.

Adam Keefe's men finished off a perfect Challenge Cup group stage with a 5-2 win over the Glasgow Clan at The SSE Arena, Belfast to make it six wins from six and give themselves the best possible chance of top seeding for the knockout stage.

Goals from Mark Cooper, Greg Printz, Ciaran Long, Ben Lake and Johnny Curran earned the Giants the victory and extended their winning streak to 13 games in a row, with Tyler Beskorowany adding 31 saves in another stellar performance after replacing the injured Jackson Whistle midway through the first period.

Head Coach Adam Keefe and Forward Johnny Curran spoke after the game.

The night before the Giants stayed perfect in Elite League competition this season with a two-goal road win over Coventry Blaze. The opening few minutes couldn't have gone any better for the Giants.With only 18 seconds played, Quinn Preston's stretch pass set John Curran through on Taran Kozun, and the former Blaze player made no mistake putting the visitors ahead.

A little over two minutes later, Charlie Curti fed the puck out from below the goal line to the stick of Ciaran Long who beat Kozun on his near post. Kobe Roth pounced on a fortunate bounce in front of the net, and then an excellent backhanded pass by Danny Kristo set up Ian McNulty in front to tie the game.

However, the Giants ended the period ahead - Ben Lake beating Kozun five-hole coming in from the point at with two minutes left in the second period. Greg Printz re-established the visitors' two-goal advantage on the powerplay early into period three, but David Clements made it a one-goal game a minute later.

The Blaze pushed for another tying goal but things were settled by Ciaran Long with 1:05 to play.

