DJ Fatboy Slim was joined on stage by the cast of Derry Girls as he performed a gig in the city on Saturday night.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell made a surprise appearance at the "Party of the Century" event held by Jika Jika in its new venue in Pennyburn Industrial Estate.

Both of the stars danced alongside the DJ, whose real name is Norman Cook.

The surprise appearance also had a significant connection to the TV show, where in the penultimate episode of the show the Derry Girls and the wee English fella desperately try to get their hands on tickets for a Fatboy Slim Halloween concert.

Talking on social media about the concert on Saturday night, the DJ said: "Life imitates art as the Derry Girls join me on stage."

Derry Girls, first aired on Channel 4 in 2018 and it follows five teenagers as they grow up in the City during the 1990s.

The show has been a massive success, winning, winning Royal Television Society Awards, Irish Film and Television Awards and BAFTAs.

