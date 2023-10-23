A man who allegedly hijacked a motorist in Belfast under threat of being shot with a Glock pistol must remain in custody, a judge ruled today. Ashton Connery was refused bail amid claims he was among a trio who punched and warned the victim that he would be “hurt” if he did not take them to shops in the city. The 23-year-old accused, of Carn End in Holywood, Co Down, faces charges of false imprisonment, hijacking, assault and theft.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court three males got into the injured party’s Seat Leon while he was parked at Fitzroy Avenue on July 10 this year. One of them allegedly declared: “You’re taking us to the shop now or we are going to hurt you.” The victim drove them to a Spar outlet on the Ravenhill Road, where it was claimed Connery got out and forced him to hand over £10. Using the money to buy cigarettes,the defendant also stole confectionery from the store, according to the prosecution. When Connery allegedly returned to the car the driver was directed to take all three men to the nearby Forestside Shopping Centre. At one point he tried to escape, but one of the hijackers punched him about the head and wrestled for control of the vehicle to keep it on the road. It was alleged that Connery told him: “I have got a Glock down my trousers and if you don’t keep doing what we tell you I will shoot you.” There is no suggestion that a gun was produced at any stage during the incident. Eventually the victim managed to get out of his car, pursued by the men before he reached a filling station to seek help. Based on descriptions of the hijackers, Connery and a co-accused were stopped on the Newtownards Road area of east Belfast less than two hours later. Opposing bail, a detective said the motorist had been greatly distressed by the ordeal. Defence counsel indicated that his client’s alleged role in the hijacking, and the identification evidence against him, will be challenged at any trial. Barrister Declan Quinn also argued that Connery should not be held in custody because of his mental health issues. “Prison is tough enough for anyone, but for someone (like him) being there for the first period it is particularly tough,” he submitted. However, District Judge Ted Magill rejected claims Connery should be released due to delays in the case. Denying bail, he said: “The factual matrix of what took place is utterly appalling.”

