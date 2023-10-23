Play Brightcove video

SHANKILL BOMB

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the Shankill bomb.

Nine people, including two children were killed when an IRA bomb went off in a fish shop in October 1993.

A memorial service was held on the Shankill this weekend, with a short procession to the site of the attack. Canon Tracey McRoberts told mourners to "try to forgive, but never forget."

STRANGULATION CAMPAIGN

A hard hitting TV campaign warning about non fatal strangulation has been launched today.

It is now a crime in Northern Ireland after a new law was introduced back in June.

If prosecuted you can face up to 14 years in prison. Women's Aid have welcomed the initiative but are concerned at about how common the crime is here.

PROSTATE CANCER

The first Prostrate Cancer Centre of excellence in Ireland will open today at Queen's University.

The facility will deliver clinical trials, test new promising treatments and aim to reduce treatment-related side effects for the cancer which takes the lives of 276 men in Northern Ireland every year.

DERRY SIEGE AUCTION

A sword pistol linked to the 1689 siege of Derry will go under the hammer at auction later.

Duelling pistols, carbines and revolvers are among the collection valued at more than one million pounds.

The sale is expected to attract buyers from around the world. Bloomfield Auctions will put up the pistol as part of a haul of historic guns at an auction in Belfast this afternoon.

