Play Brightcove video

The Shankill Road has come to a standstill to mark the 30th anniversary of the IRA bomb which killed nine people.

Relatives of the victims of the bomb at Frizzell's fish shop on 23rd October 1993 were among the congregation for a memorial service at West Kirk Presbyterian Church.

Political representatives including the DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and former SDLP MP for West Belfast Joe Hendron were also in attendance.

A new memorial plaque of a clock face with the hands pointing to time of the explosion at 1.06pm was unveiled by relatives at the scene of the bomb.

Nine people, including two young girls, were killed in the bombing of Frizzell's fish shop on October 23 1993, while dozens were injured.

One of the IRA bombers was also killed in the blast.

The victims were the fish shop owner, John Frizzell, 63, his daughter Sharon McBride, 29, Michael Morrison, 27, his partner Evelyn Baird, 27, their daughter, Michelle, seven, George Williamson, 63, Gillian Williamson, 49, Wilma McKee, 38, and Leanne Murray, 13.

Gary Murray's sister Leanne was only 13 when she died in the explosion. He says it is something he will never get over.

Play Brightcove video

There was further devastation a week later when eight people were killed by loyalists in Greysteel, Co Londonderry, in what was regarded as a retaliatory attack.

Crowds turned out on the Shankill Road on Saturday for a procession and an act of remembrance at the site where Frizzell's fish shop once stood.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.