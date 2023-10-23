Play Brightcove video

Volunteers for the British Red Cross who worked during the Troubles have contributed to a new oral archive.

'Our Stories - Our Times' is a collection of first hand accounts of working for the charity in Northern Ireland.

Historian Sam Guthrie has been conducting the interviews.

"During the conflict when there was a bomb or attack, they (Red Cross volunteers) were ready to drop everything and go out and provide care in crisis," he told UTV.

"So many of these stories have never been told," he added.

"We started the project not knowing that we had responders at Greysteel, we weren't sure about our responders at the Shankill Bombing so, so much of this has been completely unknown.

"Some of the things we've heard along the way, even family members have spoken to us and said they didn't know." Among those previously unknown stories, the role of the president and founder of the Derry City Red Cross in facilitiating talks between MI6 and the IRA.

Lady McCorkell hosted the groups at her Ballyarnett home in 1972 - a secret which was held for decades.

The completion of the archive project was marked at an event in Belfast's City Hall, during which journalist Fergal Keane gave a keynote speech.

"Nobody was going to be able to say that at the time," he said.

"Only now do we find out about it and so it's necessary, it's vital that these things can happen outside the glare of publicity, but when the time comes it's also right to acknowledge, congratulate and celebrate what the Red Cross has done," he added. "This was the place (Northern Ireland) where I first encountered PTSD and trauma, so I'm acutely aware of the courage it takes for volunteers to speak their truth and to remember what happened and their part in helping."

The project received funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Many of the memories that have been collected, reflect the Red Cross ethos according to Vice-President Stella Cummings.

"They were volunteers, they showed up for duty, they did their shifts and whatever it was and, in fact, they just went out whenever they were called upon, like the Omagh Bomb," she told UTV.

"People from Belfast, volunteers from Belfast got into the ambulance and drove to Omagh and supported people who were traumatised and not only on the day of the bomb, but it went on for weeks and months later when they were supporting people."

