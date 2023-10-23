A teenager has been arrested by detectives investigating an attempted armed robbery at a takeaway in Bangor on Thursday.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted robbery and carrying a firearm with criminal intent following the incident at the Rathgael Road area of the city on the 19th October.

He has since been released on police bail following questioning to allow for further enquiries to take place into the investigation.Anyone with information is asked to get in touch.

