Tributes have been paid to an Irish woman who was shot dead in an apartment in New York City at the weekend.

Denise Morgan, 39, from Tullyallen in Co Louth was found dead at a home in the Glendale area of Queens in the early hours of Saturday morning.

T he New York Police Department, RTÉ reported, said 911 dispatchers were alerted to a disturbance at the scene and when officers arrived they found a man and a woman unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

“Emergency services responded to the location and pronounced the 39-year-old woman and the 33-year-old man dead at the scene,’ the statement added.

“A firearm was recovered in the vicinity of the deceased male."

The NYPD said the investigation remains ongoing.

The Cottage Bar and Restaurant in New York City, where Ms Morgan worked, paid tribute to her in a Facebook post.

It said: "The sudden loss of Denise Morgan has left us all in shock and sorrow. It is incredibly difficult to comprehend the void left by her sudden departure.

"Her warmth, kindness, and vibrant spirit will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

"Our heartfelt condolences are for her family as you mourn this profound loss. We will always appreciate the person she was."

Under the post her sister Lisa thanked those paying their respects "about our beautiful sister".

"W e appreciate them so much and it eases the pain a little to know how much she was loved."

A user on X (formerly known as Twitter) who says she is Ms Morgan's cousin: "She has a 9 year old daughter Mollie. To say our whole family is devastated is an understatement.

"Our hearts are broken, we will all miss you so much Denise."

A post on Facebook read: "Thinking of Lisa and her family during this heartbreaking time", while another user posted: "Still can't get my head around this, such a sweetheart taken way too soon by a terrible evil act. RIP Denise."

UTV has contacted the NYPD for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.