A pet rescue charity has been rounding up a huge colony of feral cats, which had set up home in Lisnaskea in Fermanagh.

It's hoped that a catastrophe can be averted, by finding new homes for some of the younger animals in the group. Residents from the Beechwood Estate near Nutfield Road had contacted the animal charity, Lost Paws NI, after seeing a huge group of cats near their houses.

Lost Paws NI, then started setting traps near and around the area for a handful of strays to rescue and rehabilitate back to domestic life.

Katelyn Mannion who works for the charity said: "It is quite a lot, it is not something that we are too familiar with.

"I opened the back door and to just have a look and there was 20 wee cats just looking up at me, staring back saying feed me." The charity is using a drone with infrared technology to locate the cats who had been living in an old builders yard.

Drone Pilot Nikita Hamilton said: "As soon as we put the camera up it detected the heat source and it would just be a wee white dot on the screen.

"And then we will be able to say right ok there is ten cats here so today this is where we will trap."

