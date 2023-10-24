A woman has been treated for facial injuries after being struck by a firework aimed at police in Belfast.

The incident occurred on Donegal Square North in Belfast City Centre on Monday 23 October. A police investigation remains ongoing.

Superintendent Finola Dornan said: “Officers from South Belfast Local Policing Team on active patrol in Belfast City Centre last night narrowly avoided serious injury when a firework was thrown at them.“The firework missed the officers and instead hit a woman in her 30s, who was in the area at the time, and resulted in burns and swelling to her face.“Officers provided first aid at the scene, before the woman received medical treatment at hospital."

One person was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault on police, possession of fireworks without a licence and possessing an offensive weapon in public. Dornan added: “Fireworks are dangerous. Their misuse can have a devastating and even fatal consequences.

"My thoughts go out to the victim who was injured last night, in what was a very traumatic experience.

"I am pleased that by the effective actions of local police, an individual will be held to account, having been interviewed and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

"Assaults on police who are working hard to keep communities safe are totally unacceptable, yet all too common.“Police patrols will be out and about to deter anti-social behaviour across this Halloween period, as well as engage with and support local communities.“Most people are responsible, but we need to be considerate and mindful of others when it comes to celebrating Halloween.

"Remember, what might seem like harmless fun to some, may actually feel like anti-social behaviour to others.“We want everyone to stay safe this Halloween and have a fun, enjoyable night and for many this also involves knowing the law on firework safety to ensure everyone can protect themselves from severe burns and injury."Witnesses and those who may have mobile, dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area that could help the investigations are urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1552 23/10/23.Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

