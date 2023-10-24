Play Brightcove video

A 92-year-old grandfather, who lost both his son and grandson to suicide, has built an old-style cottage in Rostrevor in their memory.

Terry Rooney's cottage is now the home of historic artefacts, including tools, trinkets and a 100-year-old bike and has become something of a local attraction.

He says his aim is to raise awareness about mental health, and help support young people struggling in his community.

Terence says the inspiration for the cottage just came to him: "I was a farmer, and this was my shed for my machinery, and then I got the idea.

It gave me the inspiration, one night to turn this into a wee "croft" on to let people see how we used to live."

"I know a lot of vintage men and every day, someone comes with something.

Age does not seem to be an issue for Terence: "It's what you keep up here, if you keep your mind occupied.

"Young people, you've got a problem of drugs, a modern world, and they don't realize you're only going through this world once.

"And you got one chance of helping somebody and this actually what I'm trying to do, to save a life"

