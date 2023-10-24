Play Brightcove video

A motorist has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash near the Mullusk junction on the M2 northbound.

The PSNI confirmed that the M2 motorway had fully reopened shortly after 6.30pm on Monday evening, but that knock on delays were expected.

The incident occurred on the outer lanes M2 Northbound, Hill Section, close to Arthur Bridge.

Police and other emergency services attended the scene.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed that they received a 999 call shortly after 4pm 'following reports of a multi vehicle RTC on the M2 Northbound.'

"NIAS despatched multiple resources to incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Antrim Area Hospital."

Social media footage shows 10 vehicles have crashed in the outside over-taking lane.

