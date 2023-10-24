Play Brightcove video

TRADE DELEGATION

A senior US business delegation, led by Special Envoy Joe Kennedy, is beginning a four-day visit to Northern Ireland aimed at showcasing the region's investment potential. The trip, which was announced by President Biden earlier this year, will see some of the most successful and influential business leaders from the United States meet with representatives from a range of businesses here.

They will also visit the Queen's and Ulster university campuses, and see some of our best-known tourist attractions.

CANCER COST

The cost of skin cancer diagnosis and treatment in Northern Ireland is over £17m per year, new research by Cancer Focus NI has revealed.

The charity says half of cases could be prevented.

It's calling for a new skin cancer prevention strategy to ease the burden on the NHS.

FUEL POVERTY

A fuel poverty charity has warned that without action, we'll be looking at a risk of increased excess deaths in Northern Ireland this winter, due to cold homes.

National Energy Action says almost a third of households say the cost of living crisis has had an impact on a household member's health and wellbeing.

It says 40% of households are living in fuel poverty.

CAT COLONY A pet rescue charity has been rounding up feral cats which had set up home in Lisnaskea in Co Fermanagh.

It's thought there were as many as 80 cats in the colony at its height.

Lost Paws NI is now trying to find new homes for some of the younger animals in the group.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.