Police are investigating a report of a suspicious approach to a child in Strabane.

The incident took place near a housing development in the Beechmount Avenue area on Friday 20 October.

Around 8am, a man in his 60s driving a black vehicle pulled over and offered a boy a lift.

The boy refused and the jeep drove off in the direction of the junction of Beechmount Avenue and Melmount Road, towards Strabane town centre.

A police spokesperson said: “We are aware of, and understand the concern this will raise in the local community and we want to reassure the local community that we take all reports of this nature extremely seriously.

“As we continue with our enquiries, we appeal to anyone who was in the area and who may have noticed this vehicle at around 8.20am, or just shortly afterwards, to contact police.

“We would particularly ask anyone with a dashcam to check their footage.

“We would also ask the driver of this vehicle to get in touch with us so we can establish what happened."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1266 of 23/07/23 or submit a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

