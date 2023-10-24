A man accused of stalking a former journalist tweeted about her being part of a “serial killer gang”, a court was told.

Daniel Devlin allegedly subjected the woman to a five-month campaign which left her in a constant state of fear.

Police claimed the 41-year-old defendant has developed a fixation with her.

Devlin, of Stewartstown Road in Dunmurry, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday on charges of stalking, harassment and improper use of a public communications network.

The allegations relate to press articles attributed to the woman.

In May this year she informed police about receiving unwanted contact from a Twitter account believed to be linked to Devlin.

A PSNI officer told the court: “There was reference to her being part of a ‘serial killer gang’ and calling her a number of obscenities.”

Attempts to block the account were unsuccessful as contact continued in the following months, it was claimed.

Police arrested Devlin earlier this month, seizing a phone and iPad, before releasing him on bail.

He allegedly breached those terms by referring to the complainant again in further postings.

“He has shown a somewhat obsessive behaviour towards the injured party, making her feel pestered by the fixation,” the officer contended.

“This was a long course of conduct, he (may) know where she works, but she does not know who to look out for and is in constant fear.”

Devlin denies harassing or stalking the woman.

A defence barrister rejected suggestions that his client seemed to be medically unwell.

Referring to the alleged tweets about the injured party, counsel argued: “she was not referred to directly, he did not threaten her.”

Devlin was refused bail, however, and remanded in custody until next month.

District Judge Steven Keown said: “It’s clear as day that he is not willing or able to leave this woman alone.”

