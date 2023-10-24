The amount of people currently unemployed in Northern Ireland has fallen over the last year.

The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics, which are taken from the Labour Force Survey shows unemployment sits at 2.3%, which represents a decrease of 0.2% over the last quarter, or a 0.7% decrease over the last year.

The number of people in employment here was unchanged over the last quarter at 72% but that figure shows an increase of 2.1% in the last 12 months. The economic inactivity rate, which shows how many people are not in work and are not looking for work, I.E, students and retired people is 26.4%.

This represents an increase of 1.4% over the last year and a 0.3% rise in the previous 4 months.

The statistics also look at redundancies and it shows that over the year from October 2022 to September 2023, 1,810 redundancies were confirmed, which is 64.0% more than in the previous 12 months.

