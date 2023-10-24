Police are treating an assault on a woman in Derry as a sectarian hate crime.

The woman was spat on and hit in the face by two men on Society Street in Derry at 1am on Sunday 22 October.

Inspector Farren said: "This was a disgusting and nasty assault, which caused great upset and distress to the victim.

“This is being treated as a sectarian hate crime, and our enquiries into this despicable assault are ongoing.

"We appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or has information, to get in touch.

“We're also asking for anyone with CCTV/doorbell cameras or dashcam to check their footage."

Inspector Farren urged anyone who has experienced a hate crime to report it. He added: “All hate crime is wrong. It is unacceptable.

“We all have a responsibility, individually and collectively, to work to challenge and eradicate hate in our society.

“There is no place for hate and we take reports of this nature incredibly seriously.”

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 129 of 22/10/23. A report can be made online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

